Fungai Muderere, Sports Writer

A BREATHTAKING David Mangesi curling effort from outside the box in the 39th minute was all that visiting Sheasham needed to go to the breather leading Highlanders 1-0.

It was arguably a goal made in heaven and perfected on earth to beat veteran Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

The goal came against the run of play with Bosso having dominated the first half of the ball possession.