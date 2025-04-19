HALLELUJAH! Pastor Barak finally bags first award at ZGMA

Mthabisi Tshuma ,Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

AFTER years of nominations but no wins, Bulawayo’s own Pastor Barak has finally struck gold!

The gospel crooner, who’s long been a familiar name in awards circuits like the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), and Skyz Metro FM Awards, had never tasted victory—until now.

April 11, 2025 will go down as the night of breakthrough, as the inaugural Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards (ZGMA) crowned Pastor Barak the Best Influential Pastor in the Gospel Industry. The glitzy event held at Longchen Plaza in Harare was packed with praise, power, and praise-worthy fashion, with Pastor Barak showing up dressed to kill—alongside his equally elegant wife.

He also scooped second place in the People’s Choice Best Song of the Year, coming in just behind gospel giant Michael Mahendere, with Dorcas Moyo clinching third.

“I never saw it coming,” said an emotional Pastor Barak. “This is an achievement that I will so ever cherish and I have a feeling it marks more great things to come.”Could this be the start of a divine winning streak for the pastor-musician?