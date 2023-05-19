Hammer used to rob family of kitchen utensils

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for six unknown suspects who robbed a family of kitchen utensils a car and money.

The incident happened in Murape Village on Thursday.

In a tweet, police said, the suspects stole US$350, cellphones, kitchen utensils clothes and a vehicle.

‘’Police in Dema are appealing for information that may assist with the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 18/05/23 at Murape Village. Six unknown suspects armed with a hammer attacked the complainants before stealing US$350 cash, two cellphones,2/2 kitchen utensils, various clothes, and a Honda Fit vehicle registration number AFH 9064. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station’’ read the tweet.