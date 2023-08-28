Handball inter-provincials on cards

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THERE is a hive of action expected on the handball courts as 10 provincial teams battle out for the inter-provincial challenge trophy pencilled for Harare this September.

Already, preparations for the competition are underway, with teams starting to register.

The challenge, according to the Zimbabwe Handball Federation (ZHF) secretary-general, Edson Chiworodza, is the first major competition of the year.

He said the tournament will be used as a pedestal to select players for the national team, in preparation for the All-Africa Games.

The continental sport extravaganza will be held in Ghana next March.

“We are glad to announce that there will be an edition of the inter-provincials this September. The preparations are underway and we expect a bag of action as all 10 provincial teams will compete for honours.

“Now provincial teams are confirming their participation and it will be a good platform for selection of national team players as we intensify our team building for All-Africa Games,” said Chiworodza.

The tournament will be sponsored by the ZHF but, Chiworodza said they were in the process of setting up a campaign to lure would be partners as well.

“Each province will bring one strong team for the men and women’s sides. ZHF is the sponsor although we are calling for any partnerships so as to make the tournament a success.”

The inter-provincial challenge comes at a time when the ZHF has notched a partnership with Pakistani sports equipment concern, Ihsan International.

The deal will see national teams being clothed by Ihsan branded kits and also provide training equipment.