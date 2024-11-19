“Handeyi neVhangeri Kumusha”: Clerics launch book on rural revival

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Pastor Andrew and Pastor Zithulele Machengete have debuted their first book, “Discovering, Nurturing, and Exposing Hidden Treasures”. The book, co-authored by Nelson Geje, is a thought-provoking narrative of the duo’s philosophy, “Handeyi NeVhangeri kumusha” (Let’s take the gospel to the rural areas).

Published by Biti Beyond Publishers, the book was unveiled during a vibrant ceremony in Harare. Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz Online, Pastor Machengete described the work as a culmination of their experiences while preaching in Zimbabwe’s rural and marginalised areas.

“The name of the book was inspired by our journey of preaching in rural communities. We uncovered treasures hidden within these areas and felt compelled to share this revelation. Unless someone is discovered, nurtured, and exposed, they may die unnoticed,” said Pastor Machengete.

He added that his personal journey inspired the book, noting how he was nurtured and exposed to his calling by strangers.

The book aims to inspire hope while reminding successful individuals to acknowledge their roots.

“It’s a collection of experiences, a testimonial, and a practical guide carrying real-life stories. It reminds those who have risen to influential positions not to forget their origins. It also instills hope, showing that no matter how painful or rejecting life may feel, success is achievable,” he said.

Pastor Machengete, who has previously written publications such as “Good Life”, shared that this book highlights the need to appreciate life’s positive aspects even amid challenges. – @mthabisi_mthire