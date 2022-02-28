Handiperi Power: Nutty O dictates tune at Namas

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

THE country’s music gem Nutty O was once again the toast of the night at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) as he took home two awards.

The awards that were held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday saw the Safe hit-maker scoop the Outstanding album and Outstanding Male Musician gongs courtesy of his album Mustard Seed that contains the hit track Handipere Power.

After taking a one-year sabbatical due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on the creative sector, Nama made its return this past weekend to mark its 20th edition. Regarded as the Grammy’s of the country’s creative sector, the awards somehow achieved the mantra of their theme #AmaLevels as the ceremony was top-notch despite some technical glitches that were experienced.

Most of the people were at the venue by 4pm to celebrate with outstanding artistes.

Fashion statements of dazzling dresses, suits and designer wear lit up the HICC where a huge red carpet was rolled out.

At the Nama 19th edition, the late socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure stole the limelight on the red carpet and this time around, it was the ever-hyped lavish money spender Passion Java.

There were live performances on the red carpet with one by Kae Chaps and Kikky BadA$$ trending.

The awards ceremony attracted artistes beyond our borders that included the likes of radio personality Mellisa Laung from South Africa. Songstresses Novuyo Seagirl and Qeqe also travelled from Bulawayo. Other notable faces were Albert Nyathi, Chi Mhende, Vimbai Zimuto, Cocoa, Lee McHoney, Chief Koti, Lorraine Guyo and Daniel Maposa among others.

To start off the show, which was hosted by Leroy Gopal and Amard, late musician Soul Jah Love was given a befitting memorial a year after he passed on through a compilation of his songs that were performed by Ma9Nine, Khadijah, Enzo Ishall and Breezeman. Ma9Nine pulled off a surprising and top-drawer performance as he remixed Soul Jah Love’s song Magetsi and gave it a Ndebele touch that left many yearning for more.

The highlight of the night was the closing act by sensational Nutty O who performed his hit track Handipere Power.

He was backed by Old Mutual Amazing Voices finalist The Unveiled. The Accapella version had people singing along.

Busi Ncube of the True Love fame’s presence was felt on stage as she presented some of the awards virtually.

Poet Obert Dube continued to shine as he won an award alongside comedian Ankela Zex Mdawini Tshuma, who clinched his first-ever award.

From Matabeleland region, the flag was raised by artistes from Umkhathi Theatre Works, Ikasi The Hood film production by Mzingaye Ngwabi, dancer Loraine Sibanda, actor Kumbilani Ncube, Cedric Msongelwa and Sithokozile Sibanda from Ilanga newspaper in Gwanda.