Handsome Ncube Fast Cash pool club ready for the BPPA 2024 season

THE Fast Cash Pool Club is ready for the upcoming season that starts in March.

A pre-season tournament is set for March 2.

The Nkulumane based club which constitutes of two female and over a dozen male players ranging from 18-45 years old has seen growth and improvement since its formation during the COVID era.

In 2021 they decided to join the league.

”As a team we make an effort to guide these young boys and girls in being respectable members of the community and we advocate in the fight against drug and substance use, some of our players were alcoholics but through Fast Cash they are now improved since we took them in,” said Ncube.

Having older players on the team helps the younger players by giving them advice and guidance in life situations and on the game.

Ncube said their aim is to keep the youngsters off the streets and social ills.

One of the female players Maletsatsi Charity Mazibela said she enjoys playing at Fast Cash and that she has been given equal chances like male players and is looking forward to having more females registering with the club.

“We are working with two female players a welcome development as pool is a fast growing sport, we fuse and play with them in our games then they participate in District BPPA games,“ said Ncube.

Ncube believes his team is ready and hopes to win the title and be promoted to the Premier League. They have been building from where they ended last season and their aim is to win the title and tournaments.

“We have assembled a very strong and competitive side made up of young players mixed with a few of our experienced players. The boys have been nicknamed the Springboks because of their age and competitiveness,“ said Ncube.

The team has a board and management who supply them with pool tables and venues to host their games.

Parents and the community at large also show their support by allowing the young players to go out for games.

Ncube advised other teams that pool is a fast growing sport which has a lot of potential to grow it needs support and patience.

“The young boys need to be kept out of the streets, away from crime and drugs let’s bring them close and transform their lives through sports and understand their individual problems,” said Ncube.