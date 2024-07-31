Hanging Tree, Basilica declared National monuments

President Mnangagwa interacts with the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulawayo Archbishop Alex Thomas during his tour of St Mary’s Basilica before launching the Bulawayo Heritage corridor in June 2021

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Roman Catholic Church’s St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica in Bulawayo and the Hanging Tree, located along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, have been officially designated as national monuments by the Government.

This key recognition is expected to boost domestic tourism in the city, enhance the liberation struggle narrative and will further elevate the Basilica’s iconic status worldwide.

Both declarations were made by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe through a Government Gazette dated July 26, 2024.

St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica, an architectural gem and spiritual beacon, has long been a significant landmark in Bulawayo. The Basilica, renowned for its stunning architecture and deep spiritual roots, is expected to gain even more prominence on the world stage.

The Hanging Tree, a poignant symbol of the country’s colonial past, stands as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle. This recognition as a national monument is crucial for preserving the memory of the country’s fight for independence and ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate this part of Zimbabwe’s history.

The Hanging Tree, with its sombre historical significance, will serve to educate visitors about the darker chapters of Zimbabwe’s history and the enduring spirit of its people.

The tree is a place where nine Ndebele warriors who resisted white colonial settler rule during the 1896-7 first uprising were hanged by Baden Powell, the man who started the Boy Scout movement, which subsequently spread to many other parts of the world.

The hanging tree, an average-sized specimen of a false Marula, or lannea schweinfurthii, with a wide-spreading crown, serves as a monument to the three people who were reportedly hanged for allegedly looting when the inhabitants of Bulawayo were moved from their homes.

Six others were hanged for allegedly spying by the kangaroo courts.

Some of the warriors were captured and jailed at Grey Street Prison — now Bulawayo Prison — before they were taken to the hanging tree a few metres from the Inxwala Grounds, as a move to desecrate the place.

Both national monuments are located along Bulawayo’s Urban Heritage Corridor, which was launched by President Mnangagwa in June 2021.

“A few years ago, officials from the National Museum and Monuments and other Government departments came to the Basilica indicating that they are in the process of making it a national monument,” said Archbishop Thomas.

“This building is one of the oldest in Bulawayo, built in 1903 with pure stones and it is probably the only church around Southern Africa that has a Gothic style that qualifies a church to be declared a Basilica. That is why the building was declared a Basilica in 2013 by the Catholic Church.”

Archbishop Thomas said St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica is the only Basilica in Southern Africa. Others are in Kenya and Uganda.

“A Basilica is a place where people come and visit and it’s almost like a tourist attraction. In the church, a Basilica is an especially dedicated place for worship,” he said.

“We have no objection to the declaration, it is very much welcome and we look forward to regulations as to how it will be used. The church is always accessible to people but with the declaration, it will add more value to Bulawayo. We want to make our city known and appreciated for its cultural and historic significance.”

St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica is one of the 22 basilicas in the whole of Africa, making it an important monument and man-made religious heritage site. This followed the conferment of the Basilica status by Pope Francis.

Located at the corner of Lobengula Street and Ninth Avenue, St Mary’s Cathedral was built by Jesuit Priests in 1903, becoming the third Catholic building in Matabeleland after Empandeni in 1887) and St Patrick’s in Makokoba in 1902.

The church building’s stone walls, Gothic elements and its contribution to spiritual faith as well as socio-political development in the country led to the conferment of the minor basilica status.

Since its establishment in 1903, St Mary’s Cathedral has played a very important role in the evangelisation of, not only Bulawayo, but the entire Matabeleland region and the country at large.

National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) Curator of Archaeology at the Natural History Museum, Ms Senzeni Khumalo said the Hanging Tree will now receive the attention and preservation efforts it deserves following its declaration as a national monument.

It is located on the northern edge of the central business district between Cephas Cele (formerly Connaught) and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenues along Joshua Nkomo Street.

Ms Khumalo said The Hanging Tree symbolises both subjugation and resistance to colonialism by the country’s citizens.

It was named the Hanging Tree because British settlers publicly hung nine Ndebele soldiers on it at the height of the Umvukela (Matabeleland uprisings) in 1896-7.

“One key significance of the tree is the events around it that led to the armed struggle. Those gallant nine people were hanged because of their rebellion against white settlers. They came from different parts of the region,” she said.

“With this declaration as a national monument, it will now be well protected more than before since it is now being governed by the laws of the land. If you tamper with the tree, you will be prosecuted.”

Ms Khumalo said the new development is a major boost for Bulawayo in terms of domestic and international tourism.

“The heritage curriculum does touch on issues surrounding the tree, those that led to the liberation struggle. Culturally, when a black person dies, worse through hanging that very spot is sacred,” she said.