Hanging Tree declared National Monument

FILE: People pass by the hanging tree where Ndebele soldiers were hanged by the British settlers along JMN Nkomo Street between Connaught Avenue and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue in Bulawayo yesterday

THE Hanging Tree located on the northern edge of the Bulawayo city centre between Cephas Cele (formerly Connaught) and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenues along Joshua Nkomo Street has been declared a National Monument.

The Government identified the Hanging Tree as a national monument as it symbolises both subjugation and resistance to colonialism by the country’s citizens.

It is called the Hanging Tree because British settlers publicly hung nine Ndebele soldiers on it at the height of the Umvukela (Matabeleland uprisings) in 1896-7.

The tree was declared a national monument by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe through Statutory Instrument 125 of 2024 published in the Government Gazette dated 26 July.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has, in terms of section 20 of the National Museums and Monuments Act [Chapter 25:11], declared the Bulawayo Hanging Tree Monument located at map sheet number 2028B1 on the northern edge of the central business district of Bulawayo between Cephas Cele (formerly Connaught) and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenues along Joshua Nkomo Street, and bounded by the following UMT coordinates: starting at point A (0665748 E, 7771953) going 3m eastwards to point B (0665750 E, 0771953 N) going 6m northwards to point C (0665750 E, 0771959 N) going 3m westwards to point D (0665747 E, 0771747 N) and 6m back to point A: to be a national monument,” reads the Government Gazette.

The Hanging Tree is near another place of immense historical value — the Inxwala site where the Ndebele nation used to hold cultural events.

The Inxwala ground has become the home for children’s amusement facility, Luna Park