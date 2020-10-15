HAPPENING NOW: Police in stand off with armed robber

A crowd watches from a distance as the drama unfolds

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

There is a standoff between the police and a suspected armed robber in Dulivhadzimu suburbs, Beitbridge.

The suspect is reported to have evaded an early arrest yesterday before being tracked to a house where he has locked himself and has been firing wide shorts since 1 am.

The police have surrounded the house.

One police source said they are giving him room to finish up his ammunition so they safely arrest him.

Additional special tactical team members have been dispatched from Bulawayo.