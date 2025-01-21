Happy birthday Khehla, Madlela Skhobokhobo! . . . Cheers to more hilarious moments

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Today, January 21, 2025, marks a milestone for versatile artiste Madlela Skhobokhobo as he celebrates his 45th birthday.

Affectionately known as Khehla or Dlelas, Madlela is a household name across the SADC region and beyond. As a comedian, actor, musician, radio personality, and brand ambassador, his multifaceted talent has earned him a place in the hearts of many.

Madlela’s journey to stardom began with his side-splitting skits, which laid the foundation for his acting career in neighbouring South Africa. He later transitioned into music, with his iconic track Ngamnanka uSaMamo serving as his arrival anthem in the music industry. Among his award-winning productions is the popular series Madlela Comes Home, which premiered on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz Online, Madlela shared his low-key plans for his birthday.

“January kids, we never celebrate – people are broke,” he joked.

“No major celebrations, just something small where my wife will cook a family dinner, and we’ll have that cake moment. To be honest, I’ve never seen a need to go wild on my birthday. It’s always with family, and that’s it. Maybe my 50th will be a huge one – that’s if I’m still alive,” said Madlela.

The creative extended heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from his fans.

“The messages are crazy! People who truly love Madlela’s work have made this special. I’m receiving messages from all over, and I’m really humbled.

“This is not by cleverness or intelligence that I’m turning 45 – it’s God’s grace. I’d rather spend time talking to the higher power, giving glory, and honouring my ancestors because, without them, I am nothing,” he added.

Happy birthday, Madlela Skhobokhobo!