Harare-Beitbridge Highway reconstruction begins

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Government will today, 29 March, start widening and reconstructing the Harare-Beitbridge road from the 90km peg to the 106 km peg, leading to some traffic jams for approximately an hour on the route.

In a statement, Bitumen World Pvt company said it is working with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development on the project.

“To enable this work the engineers will have to remove the existing rock adjacent to the old road in the vicinity of km peg 101, approximately 6 km south of Ngundu village,” read the statement.

“The rock will be removed by blasting and the work is planned to commence on Wednesday, March 29. For the safety of the monitoring public, it will be necessary to close the road to all traffic during the period of blasting which may take up to one hour to allow time for the clearing of blast debris from the road after blasting has taken place.”

It is expected the removal of rock as well as blasting, will take approximately four weeks to complete. – @flora_sibanda