Harare-Bindura fatal accident – Police release name of victim

Online Reporter

POLICE have released the name of one of the five victims who died when a kombi they were in was involved in a head on collision with a truck on the 37KM peg along the Harare-Bindura road.

After the head-on collision, the kombi, which had 18 passengers on board, side swiped with a Toyota Belta, which had three passengers on board.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the other four victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the name of one of the five victims who was identified by her next of kin as:- Ruth Chakukura (70) a female adult. The other four victims have not yet been identified by their next of kin. Some of the injured victims are admitted at Concession Hospital whilst others were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare,?” said Commissioner Nyathi.