Harare Central Police offices gutted by fire

Crime Reporter

Police have intensified investigations into a case in which some offices at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were gutted by fire early yesterday morning in unclear circumstances.

The incident occurred between 1am and 8am.

A team of detectives have since been deployed to conduct investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms a fire incident which occurred at ZRP Harare Central complex between 0100 hours and 0800 hours. Investigations are underway to find out what actually transpired.

“This includes the extent of damage to the complex and contents. More details will be released in due course,” he said.