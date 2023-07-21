Harare City Queens Look To Continue With Fine Form

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s Soccer Super League log leaders Harare City Queens will hope to continue with their fine form when they play host to Shine Shine Queens in the latest round of fixtures on Wednesday July 25.

The team which tops the log will hope that their attacker Rudo Neshamba who is in fine form and has recently won the FUZ Player of the Month award will shine at Dzivarasekwa Stadium.

Second placed Herentals Queens who are two points away from Harare City Queens will travel to Gweru to face a tricky MSU side knowing that a victory would keep them within reach of City Queens.

Third placed Black Rhinos Queens who are three points behind log leaders will take on a struggling Borrow Jets side in a bid to stay in touch with the leading pack.

Fourth placed Correctional Queens will travel to Harare to play Yadah Queens at Lord Malvern as they also hope to stay among the favourites in the top four.

Chapungu Queen round up the top five with 25 points and their next match will be against Conduit Soccer Academy in Guruve.

Matchday 13 Fixtures：

MSU Queens vs Herentals Queens, Black Rhinos Queens vs Borrow Jets, Chipembere Queens vs Platinum Royals, Yadah Queens vs Correctional Queens，Harare City Queens vs Shine Shine Queens，Conduit Soccer Academy vs Chapungu Queens，Maningi Youth Academy vs Queen Lozikeyi（pp），Black Mambas Queens vs Faithdrive Academy （pp）