Harare clubs dominate Zambia Independence Sevens rugby tournament

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN rugby clubs, Harare Sports Club and FS Raiders won the men and women’s 2022 Zambia Independence Sevens rugby tournament held in Lusaka on Saturday.

Hosted by Red Arrows Rugby Club in the neighboring country, Harare Sports Club won 29-10 against Buffaloes in the final and it was an all Zimbabwean affair in the ladies side where Raiders proved strong for Old Georgians, winning 36-0.

Harare Sports Club began their journey with a 33-5 triumph over Diggers, followed the win with another one over Beavers, winning 17-0. In the quarter finals, Harare Sports Club won 17-5 against Leopards, triumphed with the same score over Arrows in the semi-finals.

The team from the Zimbabwean capital went on to clinch the title with a 29-10 win over Buffaloes who had made their way to the final after winning against Spartans in the semi-final.

On the women’s side of things, Raiders started their campaign with a 17-5 win over Arrows before thumping Old Georgians 21-0. The win over Old Georgians was followed by a 29-0 win over Harare Sports Club ladies team and the same score line win as well over Renegades to advance to the next stage.

In the final, Raiders faced Old Georgians again and they emerged 36-0 winners to bring home the women’s trophy.

