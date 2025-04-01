Harare cop sentenced for demanding bribe from truck owner

Langelihle Nyathi, [email protected]

A 36-year-old Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Peter Loverage Mombe, has been convicted of Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer after he demanded $800 bribe in exchange for releasing an impounded truck carrying lithium ore.

It is reported that, on August 2, 2023, at Engen Service Station near VID Eastlea in Harare, Mombe solicited a bribe from the truck owner, Francis Nembire, whose vehicle had been seized for allegedly transporting lithium ore without a removal permit.

After several calls from Mombe, demanding the bribe, Nembiri reported the incident to Police Internal Investigations, which set up a sting operation with marked money.

The complainant is said to have met Mombe at Engen Service Station, where he handed over $800 wrapped in tissue paper.

Soon after Mombe had taken the money, he noticed police officers approaching and attempted to flee, discarding the cash in the process, but was promptly apprehended.

For the offence Mombe was sentenced to an effective 10-month prison term.