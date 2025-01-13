Harare Courts split to ease case backlog as new complexes planned nationwide

Nqobile Tshili [email protected]

IN a significant restructuring aimed at addressing case backlogs, Harare has been divided into two administrative courts: Harare North and Harare South Magistrate Courts.

The split comes in response to the overwhelming number of cases handled by the city’s magistrates’ courts, with Mbare Magistrate Court alone processing more cases than some entire provinces.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba announced the changes as the 2025 legal year in Zimbabwe began this morning in Bulawayo, under the theme: Building Public Confidence in the Judiciary through Stakeholder Participation.

He said the division will improve efficiency and accessibility within the justice system.

“This adjustment will enable courts to deliver timely and effective justice by reducing congestion and streamlining case management,” he said.

The reforms are part of a broader effort to expand and modernise Zimbabwe’s judicial infrastructure.

A new magistrate court is set to be constructed in Brunaberg, Matabeleland South, to address the region’s growing legal needs. Additionally, the Gwanda Court Complex and Cowdray Park Court Complex, key projects in the justice system’s expansion, are expected to be completed this year.

“These new facilities will bring justice closer to communities and ensure that no region is left behind in accessing judicial services,” Chief Justice Malaba said.

The changes reflect an ongoing commitment to improving the judiciary’s efficiency, particularly in high-demand areas like Harare. The introduction of Harare North and South Magistrate Courts is expected to serve as a model for addressing similar challenges in other urban centres.

With these developments, Zimbabwe’s judiciary is striving to balance the scales of justice by tackling systemic delays and ensuring equitable access to legal services across the nation.