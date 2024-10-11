Harare Institute of Technology celebrates 15th Graduation Ceremony 

Online writer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is the guest of honour at the Harare Institute of Technology’s 15th graduation ceremony today.

During the event, he toured an innovative tram concept designed and developed by the institution, highlighting its commitment to practical learning and technological advancement.

This initiative aligns with the Government’s efforts to modernise and industrialise the nation.

A total of 709 students are graduating, marking an increase from last year’s 639, with 328 of the graduates being female, showcasing progress in gender representation in higher education.