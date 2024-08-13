Harare man beats 3 months old daughter to death, for being born without his permission

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter by assaulting her and his wife with electric cables, after accusing his wife of bearing the child without his permission.

In a statement on X, the police said “The suspect assaulted his wife and daughter (3 months) with electric cables all over the body. The suspect had accused his wife of conceiving the daughter without his consent. The daughter died upon admission at a local clinic in Epworth.”