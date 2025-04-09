Harare man gets 12 years for armed robbery

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

Paul Chinomonya (29) from Muguta, Epworth, Harare was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of armed robbery.

Chinomonya was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing robbery charges. According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Chinomonya, armed with a Star pistol, broke into the complainant’s residence in Epworth on April 18, 2022, at around 3 AM.

When the complainant alerted his neighbors, Chinomonya fired two warning shots and threatened to shoot anyone who attempted to intervene.

He then proceeded to demand money and valuables, ransacking the house, and made way with US$500 in cash and a cell phone before escaping the scene.

The convicted individual was later apprehended in Masvingo, where he was found in possession of the same pistol.

A ballistics test was conducted which confirmed that the firearm matched the spent cartridges discovered at the crime scene in Epworth.