Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN from Harare was stabbed to death with a knife by unkown assailants, along Nigel Phillips Road, Eastlea

The unnamed man was found in a critical condition by police in the city.

In statement on X, Police said the incident occurred on 8 January and the victim succumbed to the injuries before being taken to a hospital

Police urged anyone with information that could assist in investigations to report to any station.