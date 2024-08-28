‘Harare, Maputo will always stand together’

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE and Mozambique are sister republics that will always share experiences and skills they have for the betterment of people in both countries, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking during a tour of exhibition stands at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), which was officially opened by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Harare and Maputo would always stand together and continue to strengthen their fraternal ties.

The two leaders toured various stands showcasing different products.

“The fact that the President of Mozambique and the President of Zimbabwe are together at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show already tells you that we work together. Today, we are particularly focusing on agriculture,” said President Mnangagwa.

“My brother came in to see the displays of our production in Zimbabwe in relation to achieving food security for ourselves”.

President Mnangagwa said he and President Nyusi had been impressed by what they had seen during their lengthy tour.

“As we moved around, we admired what our people are doing in agriculture.

“Animal husbandry, he (President Nyusi) has been looking at that; machinery, he has been looking at that. This is what we must do as brothers. To share what we have. The experience and skills. This is why my brother is here,” he said.

President Nyusi said he had seen “what Zimbabwe is really all about”, as opposed to narratives pushed by the country’s detractors.

“We have seen that people here are coming from different places and are also of different ages, women and men.

“We have seen here what Zimbabwe really is because sometimes when you are outside, you think that there is no food in Zimbabwe but here you can see that there is more than what is talked about.

“We started by visiting the university (Chinhoyi University of Technology) stand where we saw how they are investigating to see which kind of seeds to use and their quality. We saw the cattle and everything. Our impression is powerful,” he said.

Turning to the 59th Maputo International Fair which he officially opened on Monday, President Nyusi said he had noted Zimbabwean companies’ participation there.

“I opened it yesterday (Monday) and I spent a lot of time with Zimbabweans and I was talking to them.

“I have seen that they already know which kind of goods Mozambicans want. Yesterday, it was the opening ceremony but today until Sunday, the fair will be full of people.

“We have around 35 countries exhibiting commercial, industrial and agricultural products,” said the Mozambican leader.