Harare Thieves Attack Shopkeeper and Make Off with US$600

Sinokubonga Nkala- Online Reporter

A 21-year-old man from Harare has been arrested for allegedly robbing a shop at Chibwe Business Centre, Stoneridge Park, of US$600, with the help of an accomplice.

On 17 November 2024, Tawanda Chimuti (21) and his accomplice, identified only as Munyuki, violently assaulted a shop attendant before stealing US$600.

In an official statement on X, the police said: “Tawanda Chimuti was apprehended by a customer who had visited the shop while the robbery was in progress. The other suspect managed to escape.”