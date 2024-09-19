Harare to Host High-Level Environmental Conference

Online Reporter

An inaugural high-level environmental multi-stakeholder technical conference is on the cards in Harare as part of preparations for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP 29) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in two months.

The conference seeks to take stock and consolidate the country’s position and database of climate action projects being done by various stakeholders in partnership with the government. A sustainability legacy champions’ awards ceremony will be held at the conference set for 3 and 4 October in Harare under the theme: “Honouring Sustainability Efforts Towards Carbon Neutrality.”

The conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market Forum (AVCCMF), and other development partners. AVCCMF executive director Mr. Anglistone Sibanda said the meeting aims to take stock of the current climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience-building initiatives being carried out by stakeholders in Zimbabwe. Such activities are contributing to the national climate action report as well as the greenhouse gas emissions reduction activities that contribute to the country’s carbon footprint reduction in line with our Nationally Determined Contribution target of 40 percent emissions reduction per capita by 2030.

“This conference also seeks to solicit input from private sector players, civic society, and non-governmental organisations on the climate diplomacy issues and strategy ahead of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change UNFCCC Conference of Parties COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November. This conference is extremely important in that it sets the tone for an inclusive participatory development approach to climate action, creating opportunities for strategic partnerships and collaborations that are necessary for unlocking rapid economic development,” said Mr. Sibanda.

He said the dinner and awards ceremony seeks to motivate the business community and individuals to embrace environmental sustainability and motivate others to take action. He said the awards will not just be a token but have far-reaching implications for the recipient corporates in that they confirm or support and validate those organisations’ Environmental Social Governance Reports, which in turn attracts investment and environmentally conscious clients.

The conference comes at a time when the government is working on creating a wholesome policy framework through the Climate Change Management Bill, which is under discussion. The country is also working on broad alignment to the Paris Agreement. Zimbabwe is set to become the first country in Africa to commit to implementing the Paris Agreement and towards the green development trajectory, attracting green investments, creating green jobs, and enabling the country to realise Sustainable Development Goals. A green economy is central to the attainment of an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Mr. Sibanda said there are concerns about slow, though significant, progress in the private sector’s implementation of environmental sustainability activities. He said there has been some notable progress at the government level with Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni driving an inclusive approach to climate action and opening up the space and allowing stakeholders to freely and actively participate, which creates a sense of ownership of the process. There, however, remain colossal information gaps in the communities which need resources to fulfill.

“A number of companies have started making strides towards adapting to the new global narrative. There is significant progress although this progress is being hampered by inadequate information and AVCCMF has been trying to fill the information gaps by holding informative conferences and workshops on climate change and carbon markets,” added Mr. Sibanda.