Harare to host Second Climate Change and Development Conference next week

THE second Climate Change and Development Conference scheduled for Harare mid-next week is expected to help create a roadmap for Government and its stakeholders in the national development agenda.

A sound climate action is one of the key routes as the Second Republic implements the National Development Strategy towards Vision 2030.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife in partnership with Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market Forum (AVCCMF) , the NDC Partnership, Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development Institute, University of Zimbabwe, International Centre for Tropical Agriculture, United Nations Development Programme and Unicef, will take place on 1 and 2 October 2024 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

It is part of preparations for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (Cop 29) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan in two months.

Environment Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni will officiate at the event which will also see sustainability legacy champions awards being given to corporates and individuals to motivate them to embrace environmental sustainability as well as others to take action in Environmental Social Responsibility.

AVCCMF executive director Mr Anglistone Sibanda said the meting aims to take stock of the current climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience building initiatives being carried out by stakeholders in Zimbabwe, and its outcome will guide the country’s future.

He said following the success of the inaugural Climate Change and Development Conference, this second interaction aims to propel Zimbabwe forward on a path of sustainable social and economic development in the face of climate change.

According to the concept note, “The outcome of this conference will be a Call-to-Action document, serving as a roadmap for the government, civil society, and the private sector to champion national development in alignment with Vision 2030.

Mr Sibanda said the conference aspires to achieve several key objectives such as enhancing knowledge about climate change impacts across Zimbabwe, sharpening focus on actions needed to address loss and damage while fostering inclusivity and strengthening joint efforts towards a just transition that ensures equitable access to climate finance.

The theme for the conference: “Building Resilience, Securing the Future.”

Focus will also be on best practices in human health, gender and inclusion, adaptation and mitigation strategies as well as effective dissemination of climate information services.

“Finally, the conference will facilitate the creation of a platform to support Zimbabwean negotiators in international climate discussions. Thriving on collaboration, this conference will bring together diverse stakeholders to develop and implement effective climate action strategies, ensuring a more resilient and sustainable future for Zimbabwe.

Young people and women are the most vulnerable to climate change impacts as this hinders their health, food and nutrition security, education, social protection, water and sanitation and hygiene services.

The conference objectives is to foster a comprehensive dialogue among stakeholders from academia, Government, civil society, and the private sector, facilitating collaboration and knowledge sharing to identify innovative solutions to the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

There will be launch of four strategic documents namely- the Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Implementation Plan, the Climate Investment Framework, the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan and the Green Resilient Recovery Strategy.

This is aimed at aligning national efforts with global climate commitments and serve as a catalyst for strategic planning and investment opportunities.

It will also be a platform to assess and address gaps in climate policy and governance within Zimbabwe, promoting effective implementation of national and international climate commitments as well as assess the implications of the Climate Change Management Bill and the National Adaptation Plan.

The conference will also end with a consolidated country position for COP29.