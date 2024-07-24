Harare’s Culture Warriors set to shine at Chibuku Neshamwari Finals

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Culture Warriors, a traditional dance group from Harare, is geared up for the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival national finals. The much-awaited event will be held at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on Saturday.

Founded in 1999, Culture Warriors has become a symbol of excellence in Zimbabwe’s dance scene. Their journey began with a triumph in 2010 when they captured the Harare provincial championship with their electrifying performances. This victory was a testament to their dedication and talent.

In 2017, the group returned to the national stage with renewed energy, aiming for the top prize. This year, they are set to compete against nine other talented groups, including Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba Performing Arts (Matabeleland South), Khaya Arts (Bulawayo), Dzimbahwe Nengoma (Mashonaland Central), Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North), Gango (Masvingo), Mkango (Midlands), Dapuraunanzva Arts Ensemble (Manicaland), and Budiriro Arts (Mashonaland West).

Peter Munjodzi Mhumhi, the founder of Culture Warriors, highlighted Harare’s role as a vibrant cultural hub.

“A strong connection to tradition offers a solid foundation for choreography. Harare’s vibrant atmosphere fosters creativity, while quality training and a thriving dance community enhance skills and visibility. Mastery of various styles, physical conditioning, and audience engagement are crucial for a successful dance career.”

To ensure success at the competition, Culture Warriors have employed a range of strategies.

“Our winning strategies focus on optimising response time, ensuring accuracy, fostering creativity, and demonstrating adaptability,” said Mhumhi.

Culture Warriors are ready to bring their best to the national stage, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Harare.