  • Today Wed, 13 Sep 2023

Harare’s first female Deputy Mayor elected

(pic credit @GenderZimbabwe)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

Councillor Kudzai Kazhombe has made history by becoming Harare’s first female deputy mayor.

The appointment, on Monday, has been hailed as a milestone towards gender equality.

Deputy Mayor Khazhombe will be working with the new Mayor Ian Makone.

