Harare’s first female Deputy Mayor elected
Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer
Councillor Kudzai Kazhombe has made history by becoming Harare’s first female deputy mayor.
The appointment, on Monday, has been hailed as a milestone towards gender equality.
Deputy Mayor Khazhombe will be working with the new Mayor Ian Makone.
Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected] NEWLY elected Gwanda Rural District chairperson Cllr Mphathiswa Ncube of Zanu-PF has presided over the election of chairpersons of various committees. Cllr Emmanuel Ndlovu will chair the human resources committee, Cllr Limukani Nyoni finance committee, Cllr Andrew Ndlovu will chair the roads committee, while Cllr Nokuthula Moyo will chair the environmental management committee […]
Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected] GWANDA Rural District Ward 18 councillor Mphathiswa Ncube of Zanu-PF has been elected the new council chairperson for the local authority. Cllr Ncube obtained 19 votes beating CCC’s Standford Nkala who contested as an independent candidate. Clr Nkala received 12 votes. The voting process was conducted through secret ballot. The local authority has […]
Nqobile Tshili, [email protected] BULAWAYO residents have slammed Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) for imposing Mr David Coltart as the city’s mayor saying his selection violated the law. The residents demanded that newly elected councillors should be apolitical in executing their duties. Ward 4 councillor David Coltart was endorsed as the city’s mayor while Ward 9 councillor […]
