‘Hardlife’ gets 10 months imprisonment term for unlawful entry and theft

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Hurungwe was jailed by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for unlawful entry.

Hardlife Tomu smashed window of a shop and gained entrance. While inside, he stole an assortment of groceries.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 9 January at around 9PM the complainant closed his shop and locked the door before he went home.

“At around 10pm, Tomu broke into complainant’s shop by smashing the window using a stone. While inside, he stole an assortment of groceries. Tomu was arrested three days later, following a tip off”.

“He was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, of which four months suspended for five years. A further two months were suspended on condition that he pays restitution. He will serve an effective four months in prison”, said NPAZ

