Harmony and artistry shine in Flying Bantu’s “Mwana Wenyu” single

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

When a group of immensely talented musicians comes together, the outcome can go one of two ways: they either create a sublime, transcendent masterpiece or a jarring, dissonant mess.

Fortunately for music fans, the Victoria Falls-based group Flying Bantu has firmly landed in the former category with their upcoming single, “Mwana Wenyu”.

Set to be released next week Friday, “Mwana Wenyu” is a shining example of what can happen when virtuosic instrumentalists put ego aside and focus on collective artistry.

The track seamlessly blends elements of traditional Zimbabwean music, jazz, and contemporary African sounds, showcasing the group’s technical prowess and instinctive chemistry.

In an interview, Flying Bantu’s lead vocalist, Tinashe Maoneni said the song is the genesis of an upcoming album.

“Mwana Wenyu is the first single of two that are going to be part of our new album, ‘Feja Feja’. The album will feature 10 tracks and will be released in November.

“This song blends different genres with a definite Zimbabwean sound that you can’t miss. It’s about strange relations of either favouritism, nepotism, or the frustrations of being treated differently. It’s a new sound in the precinct,” he said.

The driving heartbeat of the percussion anchors the song, providing a firm foundation for the intricate interplay of guitars, keys, and Maoneni’s captivating lead vocals.

Those with a musical ear will appreciate how the rhythm guitar lays down a solid harmonic and rhythmic foundation, while the lead guitar deftly weaves in and out, adding melodic flourishes and texture. The keys fill the spaces, complementing the other instrumentalists and elevating the sonic tapestry.

The individual talents are awe-inspiring, but how they seamlessly blend together truly sets this song apart.

With the full "Feja Feja" album set to drop soon, music lovers in Zimbabwe and beyond have a tantalising taste of what's to come from Flying Bantu.