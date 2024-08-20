Harmony and artistry shine in Flying Bantu’s “Mwana Wenyu”

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WHEN a group of immensely talented musicians come together, the results can go one of two ways – they can either create a sublime, transcendent masterpiece or a jarring, dissonant mess.

Fortunately, for music fans, the Victoria Falls-based group, Flying Bantu has firmly landed in the former category with their upcoming single “Mwana Wenyu.”

Set to be released on August 30, “Mwana Wenyu” is a shining example of what can happen when exceptional instrumentalists put ego aside and focus on collective artistry.

The track seamlessly blends elements of traditional Zimbabwean music, jazz, and contemporary African sounds, showcasing the group’s technical prowess and instinctive chemistry.

In an interview, Flying Bantu’s lead vocalist, Tinashe Maoneni said the songs becomes a genesis to an upcoming album.

“Mwana wenyu is the first single of two that are going to be part of our new album, ‘Feja Feja.’ The album will feature 10 tracks and will be released in November.

“This song blends different genres with a definite Zimbabwean sound that you can’t miss. It’s quite edgy and forceful in a beautiful. It’s about strange relations of either favouritism, nepotism, and the frustrations that come about with being treated differently. It’s a new sound in the precinct,” he said.

The driving heartbeat of the percussion anchors the song, providing a firm foundation for the intricate interplay of guitars, keys, and Maoneni’s captivating lead vocals.

Those with a musical ear will resonate with the rhythm guitar lays down a solid harmonic and rhythmic framework, while the lead guitar deftly weaves in and out, adding flourishes of melody and texture.

The keys fill in the spaces, complementing the other instrumentalists and elevating the overall sonic tapestry.

The individual talents are awe-inspiring, but it’s the way they seamlessly blend together that truly sets this song apart.

With the full “Feja Feja” album set to drop soon, music lovers in Zimbabwe and beyond have a tantalising taste of what’s to come from Flying Bantu. –

