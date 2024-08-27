Harmony in love and song: Gospel duo ties the knot

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

On Saturday, the beautiful union of love and music took centre stage at Karibu Garden, Hillside, Bulawayo, as local gospel singers Innocent “Innora” Banda and Edith Silethemba Nhira exchanged vows.

The ceremony was officiated by Apostle Joshua Zulu from Royal Priesthood Solution Ministries.

The couple, who have been together for just over two years, first met when Edith was scheduled to record a song at Innora’s home studio but had trouble finding the location.

“I remember the day I met Edith. She was supposed to come to my studio, but when she couldn’t find her way, I decided to pick her up myself,” Innora recalled.

“She entered the car but chose a seat other than the typical passenger seat next to me, which was unusual as most ladies prefer that spot. Her demeanour was well-mannered, and that was the moment I knew it was ‘now or never’,” he added.

Following a heartfelt proposal at Fairy Café in December, Innora took the next step by paying lobola in February, culminating in their wedding on Saturday.

Innora, known for his soul-stirring track “Simakade”, has long been a respected figure in the gospel music scene, having collaborated with various regional gospel artists. His and Edith’s whirlwind romance has blossomed into a deep, abiding love, with their shared passion for music and faith forming the cornerstone of their relationship. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu