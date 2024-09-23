Harnessing the diaspora’s potential for Zimbabwe’s development

Innocent Mujeri, Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S diaspora stands as a pivotal element in the nation’s quest for economic rejuvenation and cultural renaissance. As President Mnangagwa aptly stated during his recent engagement with Zimbabweans in China, the diaspora serves as a crucial bridge between Zimbabwe and the global community.

This global network of Zimbabweans is not merely a reservoir of financial remittances but a potential catalyst for broader developmental strides in their home country. To harness this potential, strategic engagement and targeted initiatives are essential.

One of the most significant contributions of the diaspora has been financial remittances. In 2024, these remittances are projected to exceed the US$1,6 billion mark, reflecting an 18 percent increase from the previous year.

This influx of foreign currency is vital for Zimbabwe’s economy, providing crucial support to households and contributing to the national fiscal stability. However, this financial support should not be seen as a mere lifeline but as a foundation upon which more substantial developmental projects can be built.

Diasporans possess unique advantages that can be leveraged for Zimbabwe’s economic growth. Many have gained valuable experience and capital abroad, which can be redirected into productive sectors within Zimbabwe. Investment opportunities abound, particularly in areas such as agriculture, manufacturing and technology.

The diaspora can play a critical role in facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) and initiating sustainable business ventures. By capitalising on their global networks and understanding of international markets, they can attract foreign businesses and investors to Zimbabwe, enhancing the country’s economic landscape.

Another significant area where the diaspora can contribute is technology transfer and skills development. Zimbabweans abroad often work in high-tech industries and possess cutting-edge knowledge and skills. These resources are invaluable for Zimbabwe’s goal of modernisation and industrialisation.

Facilitating knowledge-sharing initiatives between diaspora professionals and local counterparts can bridge the gap between current capabilities and technological advancements.

Government’s focus on skills development aligns perfectly with the diaspora’s potential contributions. By establishing formal channels for collaboration such as partnerships between local institutions and international Zimbabwean experts, the country can foster an environment of continuous learning and innovation.

Programmes aimed at transferring technical skills and managerial expertise from the diaspora can significantly enhance local capacity and productivity.

Cultural diplomacy is another domain where the diaspora’s impact can be profound. Zimbabweans abroad serve as cultural ambassadors, showcasing the country’s rich heritage to the world.

Promoting cultural exchange programmes can enhance Zimbabwe’s global presence and attract tourism. This aspect of soft power can complement economic and technological initiatives by building a positive image of Zimbabwe on the international stage.

The diaspora’s role in preserving and promoting Zimbabwean traditions and values also strengthens national identity and unity. Engaging with cultural institutions and participating in international cultural events can provide platforms for showcasing Zimbabwean arts, music and traditions, thus fostering a sense of pride and connection among both local and global Zimbabweans.

To maximise the diaspora’s potential, it is essential to build robust networks and partnerships between Zimbabweans abroad and various stakeholders within the country. Government’s efforts to engage with diaspora communities, as seen in President Mnangagwa’s interactions in China, are crucial for creating a supportive environment for collaboration.

Creating structured mechanisms for diaspora engagement such as advisory councils or investment forums, can facilitate dialogue between the diaspora and Government officials. These platforms can address concerns, identify opportunities and co-ordinate efforts to align with national development goals.

Furthermore, leveraging technology to establish virtual networks and collaboration tools can overcome geographical barriers and foster continuous engagement.

While supporting diaspora contributions from abroad are vital, encouraging return migration and reinvestment can offer even greater benefits. Many diaspora members may be interested in returning to Zimbabwe if the conditions are conducive to their skills and investments. Creating incentives for returnees, such as tax breaks, investment grants, or support for entrepreneurial ventures, can encourage this process.

The return of skilled professionals and entrepreneurs can stimulate local economies, create job opportunities and drive innovation. Ensuring that returnees have access to necessary resources and support systems will be crucial for successful reintegration and productive contribution.

In conclusion, the Zimbabwean diaspora represents a powerful asset in the country’s development strategy. Their contributions go beyond financial remittances; they encompass investment potential, technological expertise, and cultural promotion. By actively engaging with the diaspora and creating opportunities for collaboration, Zimbabwe can leverage this global network to drive economic growth, technological advancement, and cultural enrichment.

Strategic initiatives that harness the diaspora’s potential will not only bolster Zimbabwe’s development but also enhance the nation’s global standing.

As President Mnangagwa has emphasised, the diaspora is indeed a bridge to the world, and it is through effective collaboration and engagement that Zimbabwe can unlock its full potential.