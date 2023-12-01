Harris Music Festival aims to fill up Queens Sports Ground

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

THE Harris Music Festival (HCM) is the talk of the town as people are anticipating watching their favourite artistes performing in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Event organisers are now putting final touches and have declared that they want to fill up the venue, the Queens Sports Ground. To try and achieve this, they have gone all out with the marketing of the event with several SUV cars having been branded with the event’s posters that have flooded the CBD, and eastern and western suburbs.

Local artistes billed to perform have quite a huge task as this time around, they are the main focus. For the first edition of the festival last year, there were more regional acts in the form of South Africans — DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi, Amaroto and Master KG.

This time around, there is only one regional act from South Africa in the form of musician Cassper Nyovest. Locals who will steer the party are, by public demand, the Gafa Winky D, Bazooka, Fab G Umfanakagogo, Jah Signal, Mzoe 7, Mai T, Killer T and Chillspot Records’ Fantan and Levels.

On the decks will be DJs Liz, Nospa, Mzoe and Ash T.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with a number of the local artistes and they promised to give show attendees value for their money.

Mzoe 7, who is fresh from delivering a sublime performance at the Bulawayo Arts Awards, said people should expect more.

“This is going to be a big one and everyone should expect a bigger performance. Let’s all come together and celebrate life as the year is ending,” said the musician, who is trending with his recently released single track titled “Kungcono”.

DJ Nospa, popularly referred to as DJ Wembinga, said he is ready to stage a lasting performance.

“I was born ready for such kind of gigs and I promise people vibes on vibes only as I usher them into the festive season.”

The only female DJ on the lineup, DJ Liz said she is equally ready. However, she said it would be pleasing to see more female creatives being included on such gigs.

“It’s going to be nothing else, but good vibes. I just wish there were more female artistes on the line up though,” she said.

DJ Mzoe said he is no exception in delivering a good set.

“As the International Connect Connect family, we are ready to dish out hits from back in the day to present time songs at the show. This is also going to be a great platform to market our own too,” he said.

Fab G Umshanakagogo said: “I always intend to give my best and do better than the previous show. Sharing the stage with renowned artistes boosts my confidence because we learn as we go in this game.”

Harare based-Zimdancehall chanter Jah Signal, who performed at last year’s edition, said he is looking forward to the gig as it has been a while since he last performed in Bulawayo. He said fans in the city should expect new music from the Yanos genre which he has been specialising in.

“We have some new Amapiano tracks that we’ll sample at the show, including “Cela”, a song that features some artistes from Bulawayo,” said Jah Signal. – @mthabisi_mthire