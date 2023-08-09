Harry Wilson calls for Zimbabwean financial transformation

Online Reporter

MR Harry Peter Wilson, the leader of the Democratic Official Party (DOP) and a presidential candidate for the upcoming harmonised elections, has criticised the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and World Trade Organisation (WTO) for destroying economies worldwide while advocating for a fresh approach to economic growth in Zimbabwe.

In an interview, Mr Wilson said the IMF, World Bank and WTO were designed to benefit the West.

“The three international financial institutions are inherently set up to destroy the only three mechanisms for economic growth and prosperity.”

He went on to elaborate, attributing the World Bank’s central planning as detrimental to the division of labour, the IMF’s monetary stipulations as obstructive to the establishment of a sound monetary system, and the WTO as a hindrance to technological advancement in impoverished nations due to patent-related restrictions.

“The World Bank’s central planning destroys the division of labor, the IMF’s monetary stipulations destroy the chance of having sound and hard money and thus accumulated capital, and the WTO prevents technological advancement of poor countries through patents,” he said.

Mr Wilson called for Zimbabwe to look for local solutions to its financial challenges and to work with other African countries.

“We in Zimbabwe must design our own financial institution and more to have a better outlook and create an African economy.”