Harvest Music hit right notes at album launch

Harvest Music, an acclaimed gospel music group launched its third album, Hakamah — The Revival at the Harvest House International Conference Centre (HHICC) on Friday night at an event that attracted a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The evening commenced with an electrifying performance by renowned gospel musician Michael Mahendere, who captivated the audience with soul-stirring renditions of his popular songs, including Makanaka Jesu, Mumoyo and You are Yahweh. His energetic performance set the perfect tone for the night, infusing the venue with a palpable sense of spiritual energy.

Following Mahendere’s performance, the audience was treated to visually stunning video screenings of tracks from the Hakamah album. These captivating visuals showcased the dedication and creativity invested in the project.

Harvest Music also took to the stage to perform some of the tracks live, further engaging the audience with their powerful and uplifting music.

The “Hakamah — The Revival” album boasts a collection of 19 soul-stirring tracks — Nqaba Yami, Deep Dive, Uyingangalala, Bayede, Hallelujah, Gadzirira, Rumbidzo (Zvese), Mufaro Wandinawo, Soldiering On, Wena Wedwa, Uyigcwele, Amandla, Anginaw’ Amazwi, Sounds of Revival, Great Things, Revival Party, Rudo, Tizadzei, and Ndinoshamiswa. The diverse range of songs highlights the group’s musical prowess and their ability to connect with the audience on a profound level.

The launch of Hakamah —The Revival provided a glimpse into the immense effort and dedication invested by the members of Harvest Music in creating this album. Notably, the group managed to produce 19 music videos within 21 days, a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality content to their audience.

The event also spotlighted the individual talents within Harvest Music, with each member showcasing remarkable skill and artistry. The cohesive yet diverse nature of the album, featuring contributions from each member, underscored the depth of talent within the group.

Another highlight of the evening was a captivating performance by renowned gospel musician Benjamin Dube and his team. Dube’s soulful renditions of songs such as He Keeps on Doing, Ngiyakuthanda, Jehovah is Your Name, Where You Lead Me, among others, held the audience spellbound for over an hour. The palpable presence of the Holy Spirit throughout the conference centre enhanced the overall impact of the musical experience.

Hakamah — The Revival marks Harvest Music’s third album, following their previous release titled The Altar in 2019. With each album, the group has continued to evolve and elevate their musical prowess, captivating audiences with their unique sound and compelling storytelling.

The album launch of Harvest Music’s third album was an unequivocal success, leaving attendees uplifted and inspired by the powerful performances and impactful music presented throughout the evening.