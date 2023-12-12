Harvest Music unveils third album, ‘Hakamah The Revival’ featuring gospel icons Benjamin Dube, Michael Mahendere

Natasha Mutsiba

Harvest Music is gearing up to launch its eagerly awaited third album, “Hakamah The Revival,” on Friday at the Harvest House International Conference Centre (HHICC) in Bulawayo.

The live stage presentation will showcase nine songs, complemented by video screenings, promising a dynamic fusion of modern and traditional gospel music.

The album features a star-studded lineup with internationally acclaimed gospel artiste Bishop Benjamin Dube from South Africa and Zimbabwe’s top gospel sensation, Minister Michael Mahendere.

Produced by a seasoned team including Lindelani Mkhize (Joyous Celebration co-founder), Siyanqoba Mthethwa (Joyous Celebration), and local producer Tremier Msipa, the album boasts a rich tapestry of musical expertise.

In a press statement, the Church revealed, “Gospel enthusiasts can expect a variety of genres including dancehall, rhumba, classical, and techno, among others.”

Accompanying the timeless gospel melodies are visually compelling videos produced by local talents such as Umsebenzi ka Blaqs, Daniel Lasker, and AM Media.

Rev Dr Sarah Nyathi, the co-founder of Harvest House International Church, expressed excitement about the project, emphasising its unique character. “We’re excited that we’re entering into new frontiers, and we’re looking forward to breaking into the international gospel scene,” stated Dr Nyathi in the press release.

The album introduces a fresh ensemble of musicians, blending new talent with experienced members, reflecting the growth and evolution of Harvest Music.

Dr Nyathi expressed pride in the choir’s development, noting, “We are super proud of the development that we have seen with the choir and the growth that we have witnessed from the first recording.”