Harvey dismisses divorce rumours

Steve Harvey’s marriage has been a hot topic all because of his wife Marjorie’s alleged infidelity.

According to Swisher Post, Marjorie is seeking a divorce after supposedly being caught having an extramarital affair with the couple’s chef and bodyguard.

The 66-year-old ‘Family Feud’ host at the Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday made it clear that he has no time for rumours and gossip as he poured cold water over the fire.

“Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine”, he kicked things off addressing the elephant in the room.

“I don’t know what y’all doing but find something else to do, cause we’re fine,” Harvey is heard saying in a video.

“Lord have mercy, man I sure wish I could cuss. Sometimes you just wanna respond but I ain’t got time for no rumours and gossip. God been good to me, I’m still shining.”

The cheating rumours trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, like wildfire, so much that Harvey had to extinguish them.

The comedian also shared on X, a video of 10 times Majorie was style goals and let everyone know in his caption, it’s no surprise that he wakes up grateful and happy everyday.

Majorie on the other hand posted on Instagram a screenshot of a book ‘How to Handle Being Lie About’ and in her caption said her piece about the “foolishness and lies”.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us.

“However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you”.

The couple got married in 2007 and have a blended family, often speaking openly about the dynamics of their relationship. — IOLNews