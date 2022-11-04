Has Bulawayo Chiefs solved their impasse?

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THERE is some good news from the Bulawayo Chiefs camp, Kelvin Madzongwe and the Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis are back at training.

The trio has been absconding training sessions owing to Amakhosi Amahle players having not received their dues with the backlog said to be standing at four months. Though stand-in coach, Thulani Sibanda could not be drawn into revealing if the players had been paid or not, he stated that things were back to what they are suppose to be at the club.

“Everything is normal. We have prepared well. We know we are playing a tough game against a seasoned team which is coached by a seasoned gaffer. With the exception of the suspended and those who are injured everyone else is available,’’ stated Sibanda.

During his post-match interview last Sunday when they beat Herentals 2-1, the stand-in coach said the trio who are senior players had been missing in the team owing other details which he could not get into. On Thursday, he could not reveal if the other reasons had been sorted but revealed the boys were back in training.

“Yes they are back. We have an almost full squad except Lucky Ndlela who is ill, Felix Moyo who is injured, MacClive Phiri who is attending a bereavement. We are excited to have the senior guys back in the back in the team. We are a better side with them in the side. If they are available we are a better side,’’ the coach said.

He stated that it is not a difficult task presiding over players since they have their own ways of interacting.

“Managing players is not difficult. We have our own communication as players and coaches. My relationship with the boys is fine l don’t want to comment on the relationship between the club and the players,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs travel to Harare for a date with Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

– @innocentskizoe