COMMENT: Hats off to Government for improving welfare of security forces

ZIMBABWEANS sleep soundly because they know that their security is guaranteed by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) hence thousands of citizens on Tuesday thronged various venues across the country to commemorate the ZDF Day. The main celebrations were at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

The ZDF Day is a day when Zimbabweans pay tribute to the security forces for ensuring peace and tranquillity prevail in the country to enable the citizens to build the Zimbabwe we all want.

We want at this juncture to commend Government for its commitment to improving the welfare of members of the security forces.

President Mnangagwa who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, said on Tuesday that Government is implementing a number of programmes aimed at improving the welfare of members of the ZDF.

He said in addition to the ZDF houses that have been completed and are ready for occupation, Government will soon construct about 3 000 houses while army hospitals and clinics will have modern equipment and adequate medicines.

President Mnangagwa said the construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base is being accelerated.

He said non-monetary incentives and benefits such as Civil Service Housing Loans and the Civil Service Vehicle Purchase schemes have been extended to members of the ZDF.

President Mnangagwa said the ZDF is a critical cog in the national development agenda particularly in peace times.

He commended the ZDF for living up to the national philosophy that says Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.

This year, the ZDF as part of its ongoing civil-military relations, implemented a number of development projects for different communities across the country.

These include constructing classroom blocks at Kuwadzana 2 High School in Harare, Tshino High School in Tsholotsho, Tsungai-Shumba Primary School in Gokwe North, St Charles Luwanga Secondary School in Chimanimani and Samanyika School in Nyanga among others.

The DZF’s strong relations with the communities and its success in defending Zimbabwe’ sovereignty and territorial integrity is what the country’s detractors are against hence the attempts to cause division within the ZDF ranks.

President Mnangagwa has commended the force for remaining united despite these attempts.

He said since its formation, the ZDF had acquitted itself with distinction and high professionalism in executing its constitutional mandate much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors.

We want to implore members of our security forces to continue executing their constitutional mandate professionally so that citizens continue to sleep soundly knowing very well that their security is guaranteed.