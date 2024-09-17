Haulage Truck overturns on Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway, driver hospitalised

Online Writer

A SOUTH Africa-bound haulage truck transporting coal from Hwange overturned at the 67km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway early this morning.



Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident. The unnamed driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a hospital in Bulawayo for treatment.

Emergency services are on-site, working to remove the overturned truck, which is obstructing a portion of the busy highway. Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution and seek alternative routes as efforts continue to clear the road and restore normal traffic flow.