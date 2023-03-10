People perish where there is no vision. You must have a vision and a passion for that vision.

Proverbs 29:18

Where [there is] no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy [is] he. (KJV)

Genesis 21:14-17

So Abraham rose early in the morning, and took bread and a skin of water; and putting it on her shoulder, he gave it and the boy to Hagar, and sent her away. Then she departed and wandered in the Wilderness of Beersheba. And the water in the skin was used up, and she placed the boy under one of the shrubs. Then she went and sat down across from him at a distance of about a bowshot; for she said to herself, “Let me not see the death of the boy.” So she sat opposite him, and lifted her voice and wept.

And God heard the voice of the lad. Then the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said to her,

“What ails you, Hagar? Fear not, for God has heard the voice of the lad where he is. (NKJV)

Water is a symbol of life, prosperity and the Holy Spirit. It makes up 75 percent of your body fluid and it is the highest level of prosperity to a human being. Water is the only thing on earth that is found in seven different places, seas, rivers, mist, wells, dew, vapour and dams. You may have one billion dollars and no water and you will surely die but you can have water and one dollar and you will survive, it is vital to human life. Water is a spiritual typology of the uppermost level of wealth.

Most people’s level of prosperity can be likened to a bottle of mineral water supplied by man, but God is the only one that can limitlessly supply water to wells and other sources. How do you attain this high water level of prosperity? The answer is by having a passion for the vision!

Hagar had no water (high level of prosperity) so she put the boy down and cried out passionately for the vision. She did not want to see the death of the vision! Any person who has a passion for the work of God and the revelation of the house of God receives provision.

