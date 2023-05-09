Have you seen him? Byo man goes missing

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A desperate search has been launched for a 40-year-old man From Harrisville, Bulawayo who went missing after living a hospital last month.

According to police, the man, Johane Mpofu is believed to have gone missing after he was discharged from Mpilo Central Hospital, where he sought medical attention. Mpofu is said to have been injured at Queens Park West shops where he was drinking.

‘‘Police are appealing for information that may assist in the location of a missing person; Johane Mpofu a male adult aged 40 years of Laspar Road Harrisville, Bulawayo.

“The missing person was last seen on the 14th day of April 2023. The missing person was drinking beer at Queenspark West shops at around 2200 hours. He got injured and was ferried by an ambulance to Mpilo Hospital, where he was treated and discharged the following morning.

“He then left Mpilo Hospital and was never seen again. He is approximately 1.6 meters in height, medium built, brown eyes, black hair, and dark in complexion.”

“Anyone with information can contact the Investigating Officer Constable Dube on 0716600024/ 0779397338 or ZRP Sauerstown on 0292-200960 or visit any nearest police station.”