Hawks nab 2 people in possession of 308kg of dagga in KZN

The Serious Organised Crime Unit of the Hawks in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, arrested two people on the N2 freeway near Scottburgh on Wednesday after they were allegedly caught in possession of 77 bags of dagga.

The bags weighed 308kg and had an estimated street value of about R771 000, Hawks media liaison Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said the Hawks received information about two vehicles “transporting a significant amount of dagga” from the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal.

He said an operation was “swiftly conducted” and it included the Flying Squad and K9 Unit. Both vehicles were spotted and intercepted. A search uncovered the 77 bags.

The two people, Nthando Ndoyokwe (32), and Thando Mbele (31), have been released on R3 000 bail each following an appearance in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. — Sapa