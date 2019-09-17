Hazard takes sly dig at English football

Cape Town — Real Madrid attacking midfielder Eden Hazard has taken a thinly-veiled dig at Chelsea and English football in general after his debut for the Spanish giants.

The 28-year-old ended his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge when joining Real in a big-money move over the summer.

The Belgium international had long been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu and finally got his desired “dream move” during the off-season.

Having penned a letter to Blues fans to explain his reasons for leaving west London, it seemed the talented forward had severed ties amicably.

However, he has now possibly ended any good feeling between himself and Chelsea by suggesting supporters in Spain care more about how their clubs are performing.

“At Chelsea, when we lost, we were disappointed, like the fans. But I never felt it was a disaster. It’s different in Spain,” he said.

“I think that here the fans are really fans. Football is everything to them and they need players to give everything. In England, there aren’t so many fans.”

Injury prevented the former Lille man from making his debut until Los Blancos beat Levante 3-2 on Saturday.

He played the last 30 minutes of the match and, with a lack of match sharpness, faded towards the end of the contest.

It remains to be seen if Hazard ever faces Chelsea during his time with the capital outfit although his words that England fans “aren’t so fanatical about their teams” will certainly not be forgotten. — AFP.