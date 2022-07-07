HCB power plant to undergo first rehabilitation in 47 years

MAPUTO – Mozambican energy company Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) has started rehabilitating the five generators and plant substation, vital components of the hydroelectric facility.

The rehabilitation takes place 47 years after HCB was created by a protocol signed by the Portuguese state and the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) on June 23, 1975.

It is aimed increasing the reliability of electricity production and its transmission to HCB customers, 15 years after the transfer of HCB management from the Portuguese state to the Mozambican government (on November 27, 2007).

“Funds for the rehabilitation work, out of HCB’s own resources, are already in hand. In principle the work will take five years, or six or seven at most,” HCB board chairman Boavida Muhambe said.

The HCB provides electricity to Mozambique and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

-AIM-New Ziana