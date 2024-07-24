He makes me proud
Online Reporter
TICH Makaya says Denilson Cyprianos’ participation in this year’s Olympics has made them proud at his former Bulawayo swimming club Stingrays.
-
By Emmanuel Koro – Johannesburg, 14 July 2024 A sincere thank you to the 60% of eligible South Africans who voted on 29 May 2024, said both a South African community activist and an American political expert. The community activist and the political expert similarly said that the voters did a good job, but the […]
-
Midlands Bureau THE Dinson Iron and Steel Company, based in Manhize, has denied allegations that 19 workers were killed in workplace accidents, labelling such claims as false and malicious. The company has warned that it will take legal action against individuals spreading these falsehoods, emphasising its commitment to prioritising worker safety and debunking unfounded rumours. […]
-
Fairness Moyana in Hwange THE adoption of Heritage-Based Education 5.0 has started bearing fruits with students from teachers’ colleges establishing consortium schools and creating employment for other graduates through the Government-supported Zimbabwe Graduate Employment Creation and Development Programme. Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira said this in […]
Comments