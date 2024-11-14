The soaring eagle: Sakhile Dube channels Zimbabwe’s strength and beauty in stunning Miss Universe costume

Tafadzwa Zimoyo in Mexico

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, has captivated audiences in Mexico with her national costume, “The Soaring Eagle”, ahead of the preliminary Miss Universe show. The costume, which has received widespread admiration, is a powerful representation of Zimbabwe’s heritage and natural beauty.

Sakhile shared that the dress narrates Zimbabwe’s story, expressing hope that this stunning ensemble will help secure her place in the top 25.

“The ‘Soaring Eagle’ costume represents the majesty and heritage of Zimbabwe, woven with deep symbolism and artistry,” she explained.

“It reflects Zimbabwe’s proud identity, its natural wonders, and its deep cultural roots. The eagle, a symbol of grace, strength, and vision, embodies Zimbabwe’s beauty and resilience in this costume.”

The eagle in Zimbabwean culture is known for its high-soaring flight, mirroring the country’s spirit and forward-looking aspirations.

“The outstretched wings represent Zimbabwe’s enduring strength and its ambition to rise above challenges,” Sakhile said.

Painted in vibrant colours reminiscent of a rainbow, these wings evoke the magnificence of Victoria Falls, or “Mosi-oa-Tunya”—the “Smoke that Thunders.”

The falls’ mist often forms radiant rainbows visible for miles, and the costume’s colourful wings reflect this natural wonder, symbolising the connection between Zimbabwe’s past and future.

The base of the costume is adorned with a striking rock pattern that grounds the ethereal design, honouring one of Zimbabwe’s most iconic historic sites: Great Zimbabwe, also known as Dzimbadzemabwe, meaning “house of stone”. This pattern pays homage to the ancient stone ruins, once the heart of a powerful kingdom, symbolising the strength, resilience, and deep cultural roots of the Zimbabwean people.

Sakhile, 27, noted that the costume embodies the duality of Zimbabwe—a nation firmly grounded in tradition yet unafraid to dream and reach new heights. “This costume merges Zimbabwe’s natural beauty with its built environment, capturing the nation’s story of resilience and aspiration,” she concluded.

Sakhile’s national costume, “The Soaring Eagle”, not only symbolises Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage but also represents its soaring ambitions on the world stage.