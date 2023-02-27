THE book of 1 Corinthians 13 speaks about abiding in love, love being the greatest of all. Our God does not merely love us, but He is love itself, He is the anointing.

Psalms 103:8

The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in love. NIV

He who has love, has God and automatically he becomes anointed. As children of God we must purpose in our hearts to walk in love. We must love everyone who hates us and pray for those who gossip, spitefully use and persecute us.

Matthew 5:44

But I tell you: Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you. NIV

Forgiveness plays a big role in learning to love unconditionally just as our Father loves us. We have to be practical about love; it becomes easier to love our enemies if we practice, that means actually doing it, it must not be merely words. We cannot maintain the anointing without walking in love. God showed his Agape type of love for us when He sent his Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross for us.

Agape is a Greek word which means “The Unconditional Love Of God.” Everything that God does is out of love.

While you walk in love, always strive to maintain a holy life.

1 Peter 1:15-16

But as the One Who called you is holy, you yourselves also be holy in all your conduct and manner of living. 16 For it is written, You shall be holy, for I am holy. NIV

The above verses are self-explanatory. The God that we love and serve is Holy and in order for us to walk in all that God has for us, we must strive to be holy and separate from sin. We have the Holy Spirit as our helper, and we can only live a life, holy and pleasing to God with the help of Holy Spirit. Holiness attracts breakthroughs and the anointing stays on a man with holiness.

The devil is the accuser of the brethren, but, if we remain righteous before our Father God, He is able to bless us, spiritually and in the natural, above all that we ask, think, or imagine. Living a lifestyle of sin causes the anointing to leak, like Samson’s issue with Delilah, sin made him lose the secret to the anointing.

God Bless!

[email protected]