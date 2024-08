Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 55-YEAR-OLD man was found dead with his head missing, while his feet were tied with a picece of wire, behind a bedroom hut in Nkayi.

In a statement on X, police appealed for information which may assist in the investigation of the murder case in which Sipho Mbulani (55) was found dead behind a bedroom hut at Nqakala Village on 9 August.